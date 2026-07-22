HOME > Love Island Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

'Love Island USA' couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe reportedly split

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2026



USA couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.



ADVERTISEMENT According to a source, the USA Season 7 couple "decided to part ways" a little over a year after they left the villa in Fiji as a dating couple in Summer 2025, People



"The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection," the source said.



"They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."



Olandria and Nic reportedly hit it off during a Casa Amor twist that offered them another chance to find The One.



Olandria previously told People that she "didn't allow" herself "to feel that spark" for Nic at first because she didn't want to step on Cierra Ortega's toes.



At that point on the Peacock reality series, Cierra had been coupled up with Nic for a while.



Once Cierra was removed from the villa, Olandria admitted she was able to make her "own selfish decision" and pursue that initial chemistry she felt with Nic.



Olandria admitted that giving into her feelings was "the best decision" she "could have ever made."



"[It] made my whole experience way better," Olandria recalled to the magazine.



Nic, meanwhile, confessed that he had been Olandria's "secret admirer" since Day 1 of the show.



While the pair made their relationship official after leaving the villa, they kept their romance under wraps.



"Mentally, we were both just drained," Olandria told Glamour in December 2025.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm like, 'Okay, maybe if we share less, that's better.' But even then, discourse starts because we don't share enough. I'm like, 'I don't know how to find a happy medium in this life now.'"



Nick told the magazine that it felt like he and Olandria were "damned if you do, damned if you don't."



Nic explained of the couple's hesitation to go public, "Being in the social media space now, people want to be let in, and the more you let in, the monetary gain is nice. So finding that balance of, 'Okay, this is our work now, but it's also our life,' was kind of hard in the beginning."



He added, "But now I feel like we've got a better grip on it."



Back in June, Olandria admitted that scrutiny and backlash on social media actually creeped her out.



"I'm never that invested in someone's relationship, and I'm not living for the internet. I don't always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do," she said at the time.



"Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, 'Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.' Why are you so invested in people that don't know you?"



Olandria insisted that she and Nic had no intention of monetizing their relationship or putting it "on display" at the time.



ADVERTISEMENT



"We enjoy each other's presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other."



Season 7 of USA aired from early June through late August 2025.



Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won Season 7, taking home the $100,000 grand prize in the finale.



Nic and Olandria finished as the runner-up couple, while the other final couples were Iris and Pepe as well as Huda and Chris.



The show's eighth season ran from early June through mid-July 2026.



Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners of USA's eighth season.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.According to a source, the USA Season 7 couple "decided to part ways" a little over a year after they left the villa in Fiji as a dating couple in Summer 2025, People reported "The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection," the source said."They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible."Olandria and Nic reportedly hit it off during a Casa Amor twist that offered them another chance to find The One.Olandria previously told People that she "didn't allow" herself "to feel that spark" for Nic at first because she didn't want to step on Cierra Ortega's toes.At that point on the Peacock reality series, Cierra had been coupled up with Nic for a while.Once Cierra was removed from the villa, Olandria admitted she was able to make her "own selfish decision" and pursue that initial chemistry she felt with Nic.Olandria admitted that giving into her feelings was "the best decision" she "could have ever made.""[It] made my whole experience way better," Olandria recalled to the magazine.Nic, meanwhile, confessed that he had been Olandria's "secret admirer" since Day 1 of the show.While the pair made their relationship official after leaving the villa, they kept their romance under wraps."Mentally, we were both just drained," Olandria told Glamour in December 2025."I'm like, 'Okay, maybe if we share less, that's better.' But even then, discourse starts because we don't share enough. I'm like, 'I don't know how to find a happy medium in this life now.'"Nick told the magazine that it felt like he and Olandria were "damned if you do, damned if you don't."Nic explained of the couple's hesitation to go public, "Being in the social media space now, people want to be let in, and the more you let in, the monetary gain is nice. So finding that balance of, 'Okay, this is our work now, but it's also our life,' was kind of hard in the beginning."He added, "But now I feel like we've got a better grip on it."Back in June, Olandria admitted that scrutiny and backlash on social media actually creeped her out."I'm never that invested in someone's relationship, and I'm not living for the internet. I don't always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do," she said at the time."Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, 'Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.' Why are you so invested in people that don't know you?"Olandria insisted that she and Nic had no intention of monetizing their relationship or putting it "on display" at the time."If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn't involve a camera every two seconds," Olandria concluded."We enjoy each other's presence and do what normal people do: go out, have fun, and get to know each other."Season 7 of USA aired from early June through late August 2025.Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won Season 7, taking home the $100,000 grand prize in the finale.Nic and Olandria finished as the runner-up couple, while the other final couples were Iris and Pepe as well as Huda and Chris.The show's eighth season ran from early June through mid-July 2026.Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners of USA's eighth season. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 16 premiere date announced

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Thu Jul 23, 2026 0:26 am in 0.46457886695862 seconds



