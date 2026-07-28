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'Love Island USA' couple Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona go Instagram official

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2026



USA stars Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona have made their relationship official.



ADVERTISEMENT Kenzie and Dylan, both 24, announced they are officially dating via Instagram after meeting on USA's eighth season, which just wrapped earlier this month.



Dylan recently took to Instagram and wrote, "Getting to know you in the villa was unforgettable, but falling for you in the real world was all too easy."



Alongside photos of the couple inside the Empire State Building in New York City, Dylan continued, "It didn't take me long to realize there was no other way -- I had to make you my girlfriend!"



He concluded, "And what better place to do it than on the top of NYC. I'm so excited for all the memories we are going to make. P.S. The beach is next ;)."



The pair also uploaded more photos of their recent trip to New York City, including one of them sharing a kiss.



Kenzie reacted to her man's post via Instagram Stories and wrote, "Ahhh, I'm in deep y'all."



Several Islanders congratulated the couple on going Instagram official -- including Gal Tshnieder, Jaiden Bacciocco and Corey Sawyer Jr.



"My fav couple ever I love you guys so much," Jaiden commented with heart emojis.



Kenzie and Dylan met about halfway through USA's recent season and chose to be a serious couple after the Casa Amor twist put connections to the test. However, the pair didn't make it to the finale.



Dylan told Swoon on July 14 that they were "fully exclusive" on the show, although they had yet to put a label on their romance,



"We made it official now that we've been in L.A., and I already have plans to go see her family in Georgia," he said at the time.



"I think today I'm leaving, so just still figuring out flight details and whatnot."

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Dylan elaborated at the time, "We're just planning on continuing to go on dates and just having fun together, and then hopefully sometime in the very near future I can put a label on it and make her my girlfriend."



Kenzie and Dylan, however, will have to navigate a long-distance relationship unless one of them becomes willing to move.



Kenzie explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on July 15 that she "didn't want to do" long distance forever,



Kenzie said her goal was to move to the West Coast, which would help her career as well.



Kenzie also shared at the time, "I just want to be in Hawaii and have some smoothie acai bowl with Dylan, and then hopefully one day be boyfriend-girlfriend."



She added, "I want to hopefully one day have surf babies. I want to learn how to surf, too."



Kenzie said at the time she'd love to have five kids and adopt more children.



The USA Season 8 reunion is set to drop August 31 at 9PM ET on Peacock.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA stars Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona have made their relationship official.Kenzie and Dylan, both 24, announced they are officially dating via Instagram after meeting on USA's eighth season, which just wrapped earlier this month.Dylan recently took to Instagram and wrote, "Getting to know you in the villa was unforgettable, but falling for you in the real world was all too easy."Alongside photos of the couple inside the Empire State Building in New York City, Dylan continued, "It didn't take me long to realize there was no other way -- I had to make you my girlfriend!"He concluded, "And what better place to do it than on the top of NYC. I'm so excited for all the memories we are going to make. P.S. The beach is next ;)."The pair also uploaded more photos of their recent trip to New York City, including one of them sharing a kiss.Kenzie reacted to her man's post via Instagram Stories and wrote, "Ahhh, I'm in deep y'all."Several Islanders congratulated the couple on going Instagram official -- including Gal Tshnieder, Jaiden Bacciocco and Corey Sawyer Jr."My fav couple ever I love you guys so much," Jaiden commented with heart emojis.Kenzie and Dylan met about halfway through USA's recent season and chose to be a serious couple after the Casa Amor twist put connections to the test. However, the pair didn't make it to the finale.Dylan told Swoon on July 14 that they were "fully exclusive" on the show, although they had yet to put a label on their romance,"We made it official now that we've been in L.A., and I already have plans to go see her family in Georgia," he said at the time."I think today I'm leaving, so just still figuring out flight details and whatnot."Dylan elaborated at the time, "We're just planning on continuing to go on dates and just having fun together, and then hopefully sometime in the very near future I can put a label on it and make her my girlfriend."Kenzie and Dylan, however, will have to navigate a long-distance relationship unless one of them becomes willing to move.Kenzie explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on July 15 that she "didn't want to do" long distance forever, according to People.Kenzie said her goal was to move to the West Coast, which would help her career as well.Kenzie also shared at the time, "I just want to be in Hawaii and have some smoothie acai bowl with Dylan, and then hopefully one day be boyfriend-girlfriend."She added, "I want to hopefully one day have surf babies. I want to learn how to surf, too."Kenzie said at the time she'd love to have five kids and adopt more children.The USA Season 8 reunion is set to drop August 31 at 9PM ET on Peacock. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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