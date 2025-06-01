HOME > Love Island Peacock

'Love Island USA' announces Season 7 cast of first 10 Islanders

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/01/2025



USA has announced its Season 7 cast when the series streams on Peacock this summer.



USA will once again be hosted by former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, who also narrates the UK version of the show.



Following USA's debut episode on June 3, new episodes will drop every day at 6PM ET/PT during premiere week. New episodes will stream on Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.



Peacock will also stream the weekly aftershow, Aftersun, every Saturday beginning on June 7.



USA features a group of sexy singles looking for love.



As the cast members mix and mingle, Islanders will couple up to "face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to the network.



"Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."



A few surprise guests will arrive at the villa, and as in seasons past, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who will go home heartbroken.



The initial cast of 10 Islanders includes people with beauty, brains and brawn.



In a "Meet the Islanders" video released by Peacock, Jeremiah Brown calls himself "an emotional guy" and "a communication nerd." He also noted he's "3/4 great guy, most of the time."



Chelley Bissainthe, a Haitian beauty, is really into Zodiac signs, and she speaks a little Creole.



Yulissa Escobar reveals she just got out of a "nine-year relationship" after her boyfriend "left" her.

"I'm glad he broke my heart, because look at me here," Yulissa boasted. "I want my man to nurture me. I'm your baby. I am a baby -- I'm 4 [foot] 10 [inches]."



Ace Green describes himself as a "short king," insisting he "has no problem" talking to tall ladies.



Austin Shepard says he enjoys making people laugh and looks "damn good while cleaning a pool."



Belle-A Walker's family owns a coffee shop in Hawaii, and Taylor Williams is a self-declared cowboy who knew how to ride a horse before he walked.



"If you're not being dangerous, then you're not living life," Taylor said, adding how it would be "cool" to date a city girl with a big booty.



Olandria Carthen is a first-generation college student who says college football is her life.



Nicolas Vansteenberghe is always in search of his next adrenaline rush, whether it be sky diving or riding motorcycles.



And Huda Mustafa insists she's looking for someone who's going to be her lifelong partner.



Below is a list of the first 10 Islanders who will be appearing on USA's seventh season.



- Ace Greene from Los Angeles, CA



- Austin Shepard from Northville, MI



- Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, HI



- Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, FL



- Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, NC



- Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, CA



- Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, FL



- Olandria Carthen from Decatur, AL



- Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, OK



- Yulissa Escobar from Miami, FL

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

