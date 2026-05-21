Instagram / Jalen Brown

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2026



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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

USA alum Jalen Brown has tied the knot with his girlfriend Joiya.Jalen -- who starred on Season 7 of USA -- announced he's a married man in a joint Instagram reel on Monday, May 18.The pair posted a video of wedding footage set to "Joy" by Blackstreet and simply captioned it, "The Browns [heart emoji]."Jalen and Joiya apparently had a courthouse ceremony on Friday, May 15.In the video, the couple exchanged rings before they embracing outside, danced together inside their home, and posed by their car.The video slowly turned from black and white to color as Jalen and Joiya kissed.Joiya wore a white dress to her wedding with a halter neckline, while Jalen sported a dark suit.On Tuesday, May 19, Jalen uploaded a video of himself dancing and celebrating. He wrote over the footage, "2026: Married to my favorite person, in elite shape, GTA 6 finally drops in November, and life actually feels aligned."Jalen wrote alongside his post, "Living the life I once prayed for #blessed."Joiya also shared additional photos from her wedding day via Instagram and wrote, "One Accord [heart emoji] in the caption.Many of Jalen's USA co-stars congratulated him on his big day.Chelley Bissainthe wrote, "This is beautiful! Congratulations!"And Taylor Williams commented, "Yessir my boy!!!!!!! [Fingers crossed emojis]."Joiya's sisters, Jayla Henry and Janae Sims, also expressed their happiness for the couple in the comments section.Jayla gushed, "I HAVENT STOPPED CRYING!!!!!!! MRS.BROWN!!!!! Congratulations! Welcome to the family brother in loveeee! @elite.brown."Janae, for her part, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "GEEKED!!!"Joiya boasted on TikTok that having a courthouse ceremony saved the couple $50,000, which was "perfect" for them and their "future pockets."Joiya recently opened up on TikTok about how she and Jalen met on a Royal Caribbean cruise in 2025.The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2026.USA is set to premiere its eighth season next month on Peacock.