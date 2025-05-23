'Love Island USA' alum Cashel Barnett arrested on domestic violence charges
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/23/2025
Love Island USA and The Challenge: USA alum Cashel Barnett is facing two third-degree felony counts after being arrested earlier this week.
Cashel, 34, was taken into custody in Salt Lake City, UT, on May 19 on charges including assault, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, Entertainment Weeklyreported.
Cashel allegedly assaulted the mother of his child.
Cashel's lawyer Andrew K. Deesing told EW that after the former reality TV star found out about an arrest warrant in his name, he "immediately retained counsel" and "surrendered" to authorities first thing on May 19.
Cashel's former partner had reportedly claimed that she was at risk of being killed if Cashel wasn't put behind bars.
The woman also alleged that Cashel had threatened her life.
"We are obviously in the very early stages here and won't have any comment until after that hearing on Thursday," Andrew said in a statement.
Cashel's former partner filed a police report on April 25 alleging that the Love Island alum had assaulted her on April 10 during an argument in front of their child.
The woman wrote in her filing that she tried to calm Cashel down by hugging him but he allegedly slapped her arms away.
Per the report, Cashel allegedly followed the woman into a bedroom where he picked her up by her neck with both hands and slammed her onto the bed.
The woman wrote that Cashel put "continuous pressure" on her neck and that she "was unable to breathe and her vision went blurry," according to NBC News, who also obtained a copy of the police report.
The woman also claimed Cashel had "slapped" her in the face during the fight and told her, "You're okay."
Following the incident, the woman alleged she had "difficulty breathing" and experienced an onset of symptoms -- including a raspy voice, coughing, trouble swallowing, neck pain, nausea, vomiting, agitation, amnesia, memory loss, visual changes and a headache.
The aggravated assault and domestic violence charges were presented on May 9.
Cashel appeared on Season 1 of Love Island USA, which premiered in 2019. Dubbed as a 27-year-old model and musician from Sacramento, CA, at the time, Cashel lasted on the show for about a month.
The drummer later starred on The Challenge: USA in 2022, but he was eliminated during the second episode. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.