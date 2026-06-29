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'Love Island USA's Alannah Keyser breaks silence after her removal from the show

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/29/2026



USA cast member Alannah Keyser has issued an apology for using a racial slur after she was removed from the Peacock reality series.



ADVERTISEMENT Peacock confirmed on Thursday, June 25 that Alannah, 21, would no longer appear on Season 8.



Her mid-season exit came after a video resurfaced online appearing to show her singing along to Roddy Ricch's 2019 song "The Box," which contains the N-word in its lyrics.



In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, June 27, Alannah said, "I'm coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online. I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur. I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it."



The film student insisted that was "never" her intention.



"The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore," Alannah continued.



Alannah then spoke out about "screenshots" circulating online that allegedly show her using racial slurs on social media in the past.



Alannah claimed the screenshots have been "falsified" and that "what has been shared does not reflect the truth."



"And it's never been in my character to discriminate against anybody's skin color," she continued.



"I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind, and I never have."



Episode 20 of USA's eighth season was Alannah's last.



Prior to her departure from the show, she was paired up with Zach Georgiou in Casa Amor. Zach eventually returned to the villa alone.



"When I first found out that these things were going around online, it really broke my heart and I couldn't do anything about it," Alannah said in her apology video.

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"But this has definitely been a learning lesson for me, and it sucks that I didn't get a chance to really show my personality and who I am."



An onscreen graphic then appeared that read, "The video cut but it's always been in my nature to spread positivity and help others & I will continue to do so."



Peacock premiered USA's eighth season on June 2.



As the Islanders film nonstop for weeks, viewers can watch watching daily episodes, except for on Wednesdays, and help to determine the fate of the cast members.



USA released a statement condemning "negativity" prior to the unveiling of its Season 8 cast in late May.



"The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the post.



"We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."



The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"



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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS USA cast member Alannah Keyser has issued an apology for using a racial slur after she was removed from the Peacock reality series.Peacock confirmed on Thursday, June 25 that Alannah, 21, would no longer appear on Season 8.Her mid-season exit came after a video resurfaced online appearing to show her singing along to Roddy Ricch's 2019 song "The Box," which contains the N-word in its lyrics.In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, June 27, Alannah said, "I'm coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online. I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur. I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it."The film student insisted that was "never" her intention."The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore," Alannah continued.Alannah then spoke out about "screenshots" circulating online that allegedly show her using racial slurs on social media in the past.Alannah claimed the screenshots have been "falsified" and that "what has been shared does not reflect the truth.""And it's never been in my character to discriminate against anybody's skin color," she continued."I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind, and I never have."Episode 20 of USA's eighth season was Alannah's last.Prior to her departure from the show, she was paired up with Zach Georgiou in Casa Amor. Zach eventually returned to the villa alone."When I first found out that these things were going around online, it really broke my heart and I couldn't do anything about it," Alannah said in her apology video."But this has definitely been a learning lesson for me, and it sucks that I didn't get a chance to really show my personality and who I am."An onscreen graphic then appeared that read, "The video cut but it's always been in my nature to spread positivity and help others & I will continue to do so."Peacock premiered USA's eighth season on June 2.As the Islanders film nonstop for weeks, viewers can watch watching daily episodes, except for on Wednesdays, and help to determine the fate of the cast members.USA released a statement condemning "negativity" prior to the unveiling of its Season 8 cast in late May."The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community," read the post."We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected."The show continued, "This is a space for fun, not negativity -- so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!"But two cast members, prior to Alannah's exit, were not giving "good vibes" and so Peacock also removed them from the Season 8 cast. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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