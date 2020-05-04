Season 7 of British reality series Love Island has been delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Monday by director of television at ITV, Kevin Lygo.

Lygo said that around this time, preparations would be underway Mallorca, Spain where the seventh season was set to take place.

Love Island follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from a villa.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer, but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," Lygo said in a statement.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show, but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021," he continued.