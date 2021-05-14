The debut episode of Love Island's third season will premiere immediately after the return of Big Brother's 23rd season, which is scheduled to air its first episode live on the East Coast at 8PM on July 7.
Love Island -- which filmed in the Hawaiian Islands -- will also air new episodes on Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 from 9-10PM ET/PT followed by a broadcast on Sunday, July 11 from 9-11PM ET/PT.
After its first week on the air, Love Island will air one-hour episodes Tuesday through Friday at 9PM ET/PT.
In addition, Love Island will air on Sunday nights from 9-11PM ET/PT for the remainder of the season.
Love Island, hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS.
Casting is currently underway and additional details about the new Love Island season will be announced at a later date.
"The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples' relationships," CBS teased in a press release.
Love Island -- which airs six night a week in the U.K. -- will feature a group of single "Islanders" hoping to find love and also win the heart of home viewers, who will have the opportunity to shape events that will unfold on the show.
The Islanders will be required to couple-up every few days, and those who fail to find a partner will risk being dumped from the island.
Challenges and dramatic twists come about as the Islanders form alliances and relationships and friendships are developed in an effort to win a lasting relationship as well as the grand cash prize.
CBS announced it had orderedLove Island back in August 2018, shortly after British television wrapped its extremely popular fourth season of the show.
Love Island's American edition is produced by ITV Entertainment, which is an American sister company to ITV Studios, the production company behind Love Island's original British edition.
David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Caroline Abaecheta, Ben Thursby, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.