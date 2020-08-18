HOME > Love Island 'Love Island's Season 2 cast of Islanders announced by CBS

ADVERTISEMENT The 11 new Islanders will be searching to find their perfect love matches in a sequestered Las Vegas villa designed to be a "bubble" amid the coronavirus pandemic when Season 2 of premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, August 24 at 8PM ET/PT.



The Islanders include a shopping channel model, a billing coordinator and go-go dancer, an auditor and two personal trainers, and they all range in age from 22 to 28.



's second season will air nightly and include a Saturday episode from 8-10PM ET/PT entitled : More to Love, which will feature memorable moments from a week's worth of episodes as well as exclusive interviews with cast members and never-before-seen footage.



Actress and comedian



The Islanders will film the new season at a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas. The cast members will have the opportunity to date and get to know one another in-person after spending months in isolation and virtual dating.



's format is a bit of a cross between Big Brother, Temptation Island, Bachelor in Paradise, and Paradise Hotel.



CBS' American adaption of the U.K.'s -- which airs six night a week overseas -- aired its first season last summer and features single Islanders trying to choose romantic partners while also winning the heart of home viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events that unfold on the show.



The Islanders are required to couple-up every few days, and those who fail to find a partner risk being dropped from the show and replaced with newcomers.



CBS announced it had ordered an American version of back in August 2018, shortly after British television wrapped its extremely popular fourth season of the show.



A marathon of 's first season -- which was 22 episodes -- will air over the course of two days on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 beginning at 11AM ET/PT both days on MTV2.



Additional Islanders beyond the first 11 will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.



Below is the list of 11 original Islanders who will be appearing on 's second season this summer and CBS-supplied fun facts about them:

- Kaitlynn Anderson, a 27-year-old in promotions from Lapeer, MI.



Kaitlynn is a Gemini. If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: "I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!"





- Mackenzie Dipman, a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, AZ.



Mackenzie is a Leo. Her celebrity crush is





- Tre Forte, a 25-year-old personal trainer from Boca Raton, FL.



Tre is a Sagittarius. His celebrity crush is Rihanna.





- James McCool, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester, VA.



James is a Gemini. His ideal romantic partner is funny, likes to laugh and doesn't take life too seriously.



- Johnny Middlebrooks, a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, VA.



Johnny is a Gemini. His relationship role models are





- Justine Ndiba, a 27-year-old billing coordinator and go-go dancer from Rockaway, NJ.



Justine is a Pisces. Her ideal partner is tall, as she spends 80 percent of her time in heels. He also must also be humble and respectful.





- Carrington Rodriguez, a 22-year-old sales manager from Salt Lake City, UT.



Carrington is a Leo. If he could write his own dating profile, it would be: "If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me, and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times."





- Connor Trott, a 23-year-old auditor from Pittsburgh, PA.



Connor is a Cancer. He's brainy, loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.





- Moira Tumas, a 28-year-old shopping channel model from Brielle, NJ.



Moira is a Pisces. Her celebrity crushes are





- Cely Vazquez, a 24-year-old legal secretary from Sacramento, CA.



Cely is a Gemini. She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, and loves to sing and play guitar.





- Jeremiah White, a 22-year-old store sales associate from De Kalb, MS



