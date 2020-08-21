Eleven Islanders will begin searching to find their perfect love matches in a sequestered Las Vegas villa designed to be a "bubble" amid the coronavirus pandemic when Season 2 of Love Island premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, August 24 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Islanders will be dating at a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas, and as the season plays out, new twists will be introduced.
The Islanders will experience a new secret jacuzzi where couples can spend some alone time and viewers will also have more opportunities to influence and change the game, Us reported.
In addition, Ben explained, "About halfway through, it will be revealed that there's a second villa. There'll be a bunch of new girls and new guys coming into the mix. It's sort of done to put temptation in the way."
"You'll have couples that are actually really happy together, and now, it's like, will they survive this next episode in their journey? That's what happens in real life!"
Ben continued, "When you get into a relationship and you really like each other, you're not living with that person 24/7. You have to go away and do a job or go away and do whatever, and that's when your mind really starts to really wander, like, 'What are they doing? What's going on? Are they being loyal to me?'"
Ben called the second villa "a challenge to spice things up and put a few hurdles in [the cast's] way."
"Hopefully some will jump over the hurdles easily and come back to their partners, and maybe some will be tempted," Ben teased.
Ben said producers never leave themselves without options in order to make the game more interesting.
"You know how when you are preparing for Christmas, and you sort of stock the pantry with a load of stuff, and you're, like, 'I don't know if I'm gonna need it or not, but we just will have it in the house just in case.' That's kind of how we make our show," Ben said.
"All the fun stuff in the middle, we are literally playing along with the Islanders... We are really following the story. The train leaves the station on the first episode and then we are literally throwing out the tracks as we go... The main format points are the same, but all that stuff in the middle, we are going to sort of make it up as we go along."
Fellow Love Island executive producer Jessica Castro revealed that the producers react to what's going on in the villa and there is practically "a live-turnaround" of the show, which results in production working "around the clock."
"If we know a couple is really not right for each other but we have somebody back in the hotel and we think, 'This person is perfect for them,' but we didn't think they'd go in for a couple of weeks, well, why wait? We want to see how it goes," Jessica shared.
And Ben elaborated, "If we were going to bring in this girl, in a few days time and she's watching the show and is like, 'I don't fancy any of the guys,' then we're not going to bring her in because there's no point. We want her to actually find someone she likes... It really is that interactive."
Love Island producers initially wanted to film Season 2 in Fiji, where Season 1 had taken place, but the coronavirus pandemic apparently changed their plans.
"We were planning to be back [in Fiji] again, and then obviously, March hit and everything changed. The whole world changed," Jessica told Us on the podcast.
"So we were trying to figure out how we were going to do it domestically and what Love Island in the USA would look like. There's so many great places in America we could have chosen to do this... and really, Vegas just seemed like such a great fit."
"Plus, when on Earth would we get an opportunity in history to take over an entire hotel [and] casino like the Cromwell and have the whole beach club to ourselves?" Jessica added.
"It would never happen in normal life. We're not in normal life right now!"
Following the Season 2 premiere, Love Island episodes will air on week nights at 9PM ET/PT, and special Saturday episodes will air entitled Love Island: More to Love, which will highlight some memorable moments from the week and also feature interviews and never-before-seen footage.
Love Island's format is a bit of a cross between Big Brother, Temptation Island, Bachelor in Paradise, and Paradise Hotel.
CBS' American adaption of the U.K.'s Love Island -- which airs six night a week overseas -- aired its first season last summer and features single Islanders trying to choose romantic partners while also winning the heart of home viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events that unfold on the show.
The Islanders are required to couple-up every few days, and those who fail to find a partner risk being dropped from the show and replaced with newcomers.
Click here to learn about the 11 Islanders who will kick off the show when it debuts.