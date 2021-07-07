Extra content from Love Island Season 3 is coming to Paramount+.

The ViacomCBS streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it will stream 15 hours of exclusive and uncensored content alongside the new season.

Love Island Season 3 premieres Wednesday on CBS and will air Thursday, Friday and Sunday this week. Subsequent episodes will air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays.

Season 3 will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Starting Sunday, Paramount+ will also stream Love Island: The Drop, a weekly unfiltered look at special events in the villa. It will stream an exclusive and uncensored episode Mondays, and Love Island: Laid Bare, a one-hour intimate look at moments from the show only a streaming service could air, on Fridays.

Love Island is based on the British reality dating series Love Island UK. The show follows a group of contestants, known as Islanders, who must couple up with another contestant in order to progress in the competition.

Season 3 was filmed in Hawaii. The season is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman.