Love Island host Laura Whitmore has announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Iain Stirling, who also hails from the British reality series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitmore released on Instagram Wednesday a photo of a Guns N' Roses themed onesie that mentions their song, "Sweet Child O' Mine."

"I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby in early 2021," the host said after explaining how she likes to be protective about her personal life.

Whitmore said it's been hard keeping the news quiet due to feeling sick and her cravings which included a bowl of mashed potatoes in the morning.

"I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!" she said.

"We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life," Whitmore continued.

Whitmore, 35, and Stirling, 32, have been linked together since 2017. Stirling is a comedian and narrator of Love Island.

The couple are rumored to have recently married in November, however, Whitmore has not made any announcements.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Whitmore stepped in as the host of the British version of Love Island following the exit of Caroline Flack for Season 6. Flack died by suicide at the age of 40 in February.

Love Island Season 7 was delayed until 2021 in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh season is set to take place in Mallorca, Spain.