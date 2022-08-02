Love Island Season 8 crowned its winners on Monday evening, and saw the U.K. show produce its largest viewing audience in three years.

The British reality show named Ekin-Su CulculoÄŸlu and Davide Sanclimenti winners of Season 8, beating out the other contestants to take the top prize in the U.K.'s most popular dating show.

"Thank you everyone for voting us, and thank you for making us who we are," CulculoÄŸlu and Sanclimenti said following the win. "I didn't expect it. I still don't believe it."

"We're all four great couples, but yeah, thank you for everyone, literally, for going on our journey with us. It means so much," the couple said.

Love Island Season 8 finale was shown on the U.K.'s ITV, and saw the show's largest viewing numbers since 2019.

The three-year high saw a total of 3.4 million viewers across the ITV platforms, according to the channel.

This marks a 100,000 viewer increase year-to-year, ITV said.

Across Season 8, the show has seen an average of 2.7 million viewers per episode, making it the second-highest in Love Island's history behind 2019.

Beyond cable television, ITV also saw record streaming numbers for the show.

ITV Hub, the channel's primary streaming platform, had over 250 million streams of Love Island Season 8, making it ITV's most watched streaming series ever.

The show's record success has already translated to two more seasons for 2023 -- a winter and summer edition, ITV has said.

Beyond the U.K., the Love Island franchise has also seen significant popularity in other countries, including the United States, where Love Island USA remains one of Peacock's most popular shows.

There have also been Love Island editions in a number of other countries, including a recent French-language version that debuted in Canada.

For all of its success, though, Love Island has also been mired in controversies, with a number of people with ties to the show having died by reported suicides.

This includes the show's original presenter, Caroline Flack, whose 2020 death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Flack's death also came within 20 months of the suicides of two former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

The death of Gradon's boyfriend has also been linked to suicide.

A 2018 report from The Guardian also detailed reported revenge porn plots surrounding former Love Island contestants.