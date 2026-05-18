Love Is Blind has been renewed for a new season that will take place in The Bay State. Netflix has announced that Love Is Blind will return with its eleventh season this fall. Season 11 of the show will be filmed in Boston, MA. Love Is Blind's Season 11 cast and official premiere date will be announced at a later time. Hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, a group of singles will try to choose their match without ever seeing their options. The singles signed up for this modern dating experiment hoping to be loved for who they are and not what they look like. Race, age, height, and other shallow characteristics won't sway their decision. After meeting in-person and getting engaged, cameras will follow the successful couples for several weeks as they navigate life together. Each couple will be shown moving in together, planning their wedding, and figuring out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods. "When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?" Netflix teased. "This addictive social experiment will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter -- or if love really is blind." Love Is Blind is produced by Kinetic Content with Ally Simpson, Brian Smith, Brent Gauches, and Chris Coelen serving as executive producers. Love Is Blind's tenth season had filmed in Ohio with 32 singles looking for true love. The tenth season of the show premiered in February and released its final episode for streaming in early March.