'Love Is Blind' creator explains why Vic and Christine got a private getaway to Malibu

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/13/2026



creator Chris Coelen has explained why one lucky couple got to fly to Malibu alone after getting engaged while all of the other Season 10 couples went to Mexico.



" never fails to surprise -- we've never followed this many couples before, and it's really exciting," Chris



"We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them. Normally, we would only track up to five and sometimes we've stretched to six -- even if we have more engagements than that, we can sort of zero in [on who to drop]. And this time, we couldn't."



Chris boasted about how the show had "an abundance of terrific choices" this time around, and so producers made a choice to document them all on their journey.



"Part of the reason that we can't follow more than normally five, and sometimes we stretch to six, is that we don't have the budget to do that," Chris explained.



"That's something I've talked about every single season, we just don't have the budget. We don't even have the budget to follow six, but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there's absolutely no way we could do it with seven."



The twist of Vic and Christine's getaway to Calamigos Ranch in Malibu was revealed during Episode 5, when the other six engaged couples embarked to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico together.



Vic and Christine documented their trip with handheld cameras, providing viewers with self-filmed material, due to the budget constraints.



However, Chris confirmed Vic and Christina will be featured as a main couple throughout the rest of the season and producers will resume taping them as usual once they return home to Ohio.



"We said, 'You know what, we're going to send one couple on their own individual romantic getaway, and they get to do a lot of the things that the couples that do go to Mexico got to do,'" Chris said.



"We had to pick one, and the couple that we picked, what I said to them before we sent them on their trip, 'We love you, we want to follow you, we want to be with you back in Ohio. You guys have been on your own amazing romantic bubble, your romantic island, this whole entire time.'"



As shown on , Vic and Christine were focused on each other in the pods and never really questioned their loyalty to one another.

"Part of what people do when they go to Mexico is they resolve unresolved threads," Chris explained.



"That's part of the point of going to Mexico and seeing all the others, and Vic and Christine really didn't have any of those unresolved threads. So they were the ones that we picked to go on the trip by themselves."



While Vic and Christine had, in fact, dated other people, Chris pointed out how they probably weren't going to be involved in any drama with the other couples had they gone to Mexico.



But fans are naturally waiting for exes to reunite in Mexico and for the love pentagon to work itself out.



"Bri, for instance, her top four guys that she was dating at the end were all in Mexico, all of them," Chris acknowledged.



"And there was just a live interconnectivity amongst people: Connor with Emma and Bri, and just so many people, so many sort of loose threads. We always tell them it's good for them to have the opportunity to either resolve those threads or figure out that there's something more there that's going to cause them not to get married."



Chris said the people in Mexico needed to resolve some things before exchanging vows.



"And, like I said, Vic and Christine didn't have that," he reiterated.



"It was exactly the reaction that you would want, which is they just were in love and felt like they wanted to spend time together," Chris told EW.



"And I don't think it really mattered to them whether they were going to go off and have time in Malibu or Mexico. They just really wanted to spend time with each other. And when I explained to them the reason... they thought that it made total sense."



According to Chris, an eighth couple, Elissa and Miguel, got engaged at the beginning of the season but chose to break off their engagement the next day, which ended their journey on the show.



Although there are more engaged couples than ever this season, Chris confirmed Season 10 will consist of the same number of episodes, 12 in total, as prior seasons.



"It's tricky to try to balance the stories, but I think we did a really great job," Chris noted. "I really believe this season is maybe our best season."



is set to release Episodes 7 through 9 on Wednesday, February 18, with episodes 10 and 11 airing the following week on February 25.



's Season 10 finale is scheduled for March 4 on Netflix.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

