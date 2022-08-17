Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are headed for divorce.

The television personalities announced their split Wednesday, nearly six months after the Season 2 finale.

"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," McNeely and Jones said in a joint statement on Instagram.

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the pair said. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

McNeely and Jones asked for space as they "close this chapter" of their lives.

"Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience," the pair said. "To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"

McNeely and Jones met in Season 2 of the Netflix dating reality series Love is Blind, which features singles who are able to date but not see each other until they get engaged.

The season showed McNeely and Jones face challenges, including Jones' feelings for fellow contestant Mallory Zapata.

Their co-star Shaina Hurley married Christos Lardakis, who did not appear on the show, in July.

Netflix renewed Love is Blind through Season 5 in March.