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'Love Is Blind' couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah announce split after four years of marriage

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2026



couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have broken up after four years of marriage.



ADVERTISEMENT Chelsea and Kwame posted a lengthy "life update" on Instagram, revealing that they've called it quits on their relationship.



In a joint Instagram post on Friday, May 15, Chelsea and Kwame each made a statement in separate carousel slides.



Chelsea began her statement by acknowledging that last week would have been the pair's fourth wedding anniversary.



"Our of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years," Chelsea wrote.



"It's heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment and the intention of building a lasting life together."



But Chelsea admitted that, as time went on, "it became clear" that she and Kwame were "growing in different directions."



"I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone," she said.



"I remain grateful for the life, memories, and experiences that we shared. I don't believe any chapter of our lives is wasted, each one shapes us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey."



Chelsea added how her "mantra" going forward is going to be that she's strong and resilient.



"There is still so much ahead of me, just as there was the day I stepped into the pods," Chelsea shared.



"While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time. Thank you for the kindness and support you've shown us throughout the years. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this transition."



Kwame, for his part, confirmed that he and Chelsea are "going our separate ways."

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"This isn't something either of us ever imagined, and it's been one of the hardest decisions to make," he wrote in his own statement.



"We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I'll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared. We're eternally grateful for all the love, support and purpose we gained during our time together."



Kwame went on to share how it was "difficult" for the former couple to arrive at this point.



"I believe it's in our best interest considering amongst many other things, that our ultimate life goals don't feel aligned," Kwame revealed.



"Thank you for the many years of support. Much love to you all."



Chelsea and Kwame had put on a united front at 's Season 10 finale just two months ago.



Chelsea and Kwame met on Season 4 of , which was released on Netflix in 2023.



The pair got engaged before ever seeing each other in person, and they were one of three Seattle-based couples to get married during the season finale.



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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have broken up after four years of marriage.Chelsea and Kwame posted a lengthy "life update" on Instagram, revealing that they've called it quits on their relationship.In a joint Instagram post on Friday, May 15, Chelsea and Kwame each made a statement in separate carousel slides.Chelsea began her statement by acknowledging that last week would have been the pair's fourth wedding anniversary."Our of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years," Chelsea wrote."It's heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment and the intention of building a lasting life together."But Chelsea admitted that, as time went on, "it became clear" that she and Kwame were "growing in different directions.""I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone," she said."I remain grateful for the life, memories, and experiences that we shared. I don't believe any chapter of our lives is wasted, each one shapes us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey."Chelsea added how her "mantra" going forward is going to be that she's strong and resilient."There is still so much ahead of me, just as there was the day I stepped into the pods," Chelsea shared."While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time. Thank you for the kindness and support you've shown us throughout the years. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this transition."Kwame, for his part, confirmed that he and Chelsea are "going our separate ways.""This isn't something either of us ever imagined, and it's been one of the hardest decisions to make," he wrote in his own statement."We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I'll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared. We're eternally grateful for all the love, support and purpose we gained during our time together."Kwame went on to share how it was "difficult" for the former couple to arrive at this point."I believe it's in our best interest considering amongst many other things, that our ultimate life goals don't feel aligned," Kwame revealed."Thank you for the many years of support. Much love to you all."Chelsea and Kwame had put on a united front at 's Season 10 finale just two months ago.Chelsea and Kwame met on Season 4 of , which was released on Netflix in 2023.The pair got engaged before ever seeing each other in person, and they were one of three Seattle-based couples to get married during the season finale.After exchanging vows in 2022, Chelsea and Kwame moved in together in Seattle. LOVE IS BLIND MORE LOVE IS BLIND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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