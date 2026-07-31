Love Is Blind couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have expanded their family with a newborn baby boy. Bliss gave birth to the couple's second child on Monday, June 29, People reported. Bliss and Zack -- who met and fell in love on Season 4 of the Netflix series -- named their son Polaris J3ohn Pax Goytowski. "We are overjoyed to share that our sweet baby boy has arrived," the pair told the magazine. "Our world has yet again, shifted, changed, expanded and become even more magical. Our hearts have doubled in size!" The Love Is Blind stars said they're "eternally grateful" for their new baby boy, adding that he has brought "so much joy and shine" into their lives. The couple also explained how they decided on Polaris' unique name, which includes a superscript of the number three. "His middle name is a three-dimensional name represented in two-dimensional space in honor of Zack's Grandpa, John Bliss's twin brother and Zack's Grandma Jean," Bliss and Zack explained. Polaris joins his big sister, Galileo, who was born in April 2024. Zack and Bliss gushed to People about how their daughter is already bonding with the baby. According to the proud parents, Galileo is already the "best big sister" and loves the baby "so much." "Seeing them together is the sweetest thing," the pair shared. The Love Is Blind stars said they're "eternally grateful" for their new baby boy, adding that he has brought "so much joy and shine" into their lives. "We are humbled and honored to be his parents and are so excited to start our journey as a family of four," Bliss and Zack concluded. Love Is Blind originally premiered in early 2020. The show wrapped its tenth season in March.