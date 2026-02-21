HOME > Love Is Blind Instagram

'Love Is Blind' couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski expecting second child

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/21/2026



couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have announced they're expecting their second child together.



Bliss and Zack, who met and fell in love on Season 4 of the Netflix reality series,



Zack said it's "a little surreal" to be expanding his family, and Bliss added how her pregnancy feels "extremely special."



"It doesn't really feel quite real until they're here, but I feel like it's almost more exciting in a way this time because we know the love and joy that's coming," Bliss shared.



Bliss apparently found out she's expecting Baby No. 2 after the couple returned home from a trip to Japan.



"I was feeling a little bit off. I started having weird dreams, which is the same kind of thing that happened with our daughter, Galileo," Bliss explained of her daughter, who turns two in April 2026.



"It was a little early, but I decided to take a test and I was fully prepared... to see a 'Not Pregnant' result, but it came back 'Pregnant' and I was really shocked."



Bliss said the first person she told about the pregnancy was Galileo, not her husband.



"I think she can comprehend," Bliss said. "I got her a baby doll. We talked to her about it. She saw the baby on the ultrasound. She can feel the baby move. She was meant to be a big sister."



"I really think she's going to love it," she added. "I honestly think she's going to take to it really well."



Bliss then recruited Galileo to help her share the good news with Zack by utilizing a "Big Sister" shirt, balloons, and the positive pregnancy test.



"I'd been up all night with Galileo, and so I think it was on the weekend and [Bliss] let me sleep in," Zack recalled to the magazine.



"And then she ran into the bedroom and said, 'Zack, you have to see Galileo.' And she did it in kind of like a panicky voice, like something was wrong, and so I'm very worried."

He continued, "I'd just woken up from a nap, and the first thing I see is my daughter holding balloons and a T-shirt that says 'Big Sister' on it. I knew immediately, but I'm like, 'What? No way. No way.'"



Although Bliss feels joy about having another baby, she admitted her second trimester has been "challenging" overall.



"The first trimester, especially with a toddler, is probably one of the hardest things I've ever done. Zack has been really supportive," Bliss shared.



"I think this time, [I'm] just a million times more exhausted."



But Bliss joked about how her pregnancy cravings have been "kind of boring" this time around in that she always wants vegetables and fruit.



"Where are the pickles and ice cream?" she quipped.



Zack and Bliss confirmed they don't know the sex of their baby yet but they have a special gender reveal in store that will honor Zack's late grandmother.



"I knew that she wasn't going to be around for when we did the gender reveal, so I gave my aunt the medical information, and I asked them to show it to my grandma [before she passed] and have her film a video for the baby," Zack explained.



Zack and Bliss will find out the sex of their baby along with the rest of viewers on the Season 10 reunion, which is set to air on March 11.



Bliss said she's looking forward to all the "simple moments in life" with her family -- including having dinner together, going to the park, and traveling on vacations.



Bliss also gushed about how Galileo, a "social butterfly," will develop a bond with her little sister.



"[Galileo] loves kids. She loves people. I'm so excited for her to have a sibling and see them grow up together," Bliss noted.



"It's such a special bond, and it's just going to be the best thing ever to see them together."



Zack also said it's going to be incredible meeting "this little person" growing inside of his wife.



"I could never have [expected] how different my life would be, like there's this person that I hadn't met yet, that didn't even exist, and then they came and changed my entire life, and they're the most important person in my entire life," Zack shared.



"And the idea that there's another person that is going to be here [and] that is going to do that exact same thing to me, [that's what] I get excited about."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

