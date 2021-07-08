Love is Blind: After the Altar, a follow-up series to Love is Blind, is coming to Netflix this month.

The streaming series shared a teaser for the three-episode series Thursday.

After the Altar will reunite and give updates on the Season 1 cast. The series takes place as couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett prepare to celebrate their two-year anniversaries.

Love is Blind premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The series features contestants who meet and date without being able to see each other. Season 1 ended with Speed and Hamilton and Pike and Barnett marrying on the show.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, and Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton ended up splitting.

"Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world," Batten says in the trailer.

Netflix renewed Love is Blind for a second and third season in March 2020.

After the Altar premieres July 28 on Netflix.