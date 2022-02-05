"Love is Blind" alum Mark Cuevas is now a father of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuevas welcomed his second child, a son, with his fiancee, Aubrey Rainey, on Thursday.

Rainey gave birth nearly two months early. She initially said on Instagram Stories that she gave birth at 35 weeks and 6 days, but later clarified that she meant 32 weeks and 5 days.

Cuevas shared news of the birth on Instagram Stories.

"We have brought our new baby boy into the world. Because he is a premie, he is going to the NICU right now," he said.

"I'll keep everybody updated, but thank you so much for the prayers, the love. She did amazing."

Rainey confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Baby boy is here! He is doing great! Thank you to all of you for the prayers & sweet messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_!" Rainey wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon to be husband," she added.

Cuevas and Rainey also have a 9-month-old son, Ace Anthony.

The couple announced in October that they were expecting their second child.

Cuevas and Rainey got engaged in October 2020 amid Rainey's first pregnancy.

Cuevas previously starred in the first season of the Netflix dating reality series "Love is Blind," where he got engaged to Jessica Batten.