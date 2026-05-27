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'Love Is Blind' alum Kyle Abrams reveals he's married and expecting a baby with wife

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/27/2026



alum Kyle Abrams is expecting a baby with his new wife!



ADVERTISEMENT Kyle, who appeared on Season 2 of the Netflix series, revealed a major "life update" in an Instagram reel on May 14.



Kyle announced that he tied the knot with Ashleigh Abrams (nee King) on April 8 in a courthouse ceremony in Illinois, just days after they found out she's pregnant.



"Getting married and having a baby is only the beginning," Kyle captioned a video, before prompting his followers to learn more about his story by checking out the couple's joint YouTube channel, "Ashleigh & Kyle Abrams."



He continued, "This has been the craziest month of my life, I can explain."



The video showed Ashleigh in a wedding dress and Kyle in a tuxedo. Footage then flashed to Ashleigh holding up a positive at-home pregnancy test.



The following week, Kyle posted a carousel of photos from his wedding day via Instagram.



The carousel also included an image of Ashleigh showing off her ultrasound photos as well as pictures of the couple dining out, kayaking, and spending time with their cat.



"The best year ever, here's why," Kyle captioned his post.



Ashleigh, meanwhile, revealed that she had taken the positive pregnancy test on April 2.



"Who knew on a random Wednesday you can go to a courthouse in the city and get married? There had to be five or six other couples that were getting married at the same exact time," Kyle shared of his 2PM ceremony.



Although Kyle said his wedding was "not glamorous whatsoever," Ashleigh boasted about how the whole ceremony took about 10 minutes.



Kyle was previously engaged to Tania Leanos. Kyle popped the question in April 2023, but he and Tania eventually broke up,

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Prior to his relationship with Tania, Kyle was romantically involved with his co-star Deepti Vempati.



Kyle proposed marriage to Shaina Hurley in the pods on Season 2 of , but they never made it to the altar.



For Ashleigh's part, this isn't her first marriage. She was married once before exchanging vows with Kyle.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS alum Kyle Abrams is expecting a baby with his new wife!Kyle, who appeared on Season 2 of the Netflix series, revealed a major "life update" in an Instagram reel on May 14.Kyle announced that he tied the knot with Ashleigh Abrams (nee King) on April 8 in a courthouse ceremony in Illinois, just days after they found out she's pregnant."Getting married and having a baby is only the beginning," Kyle captioned a video, before prompting his followers to learn more about his story by checking out the couple's joint YouTube channel, "Ashleigh & Kyle Abrams."He continued, "This has been the craziest month of my life, I can explain."The video showed Ashleigh in a wedding dress and Kyle in a tuxedo. Footage then flashed to Ashleigh holding up a positive at-home pregnancy test.The following week, Kyle posted a carousel of photos from his wedding day via Instagram.The carousel also included an image of Ashleigh showing off her ultrasound photos as well as pictures of the couple dining out, kayaking, and spending time with their cat."The best year ever, here's why," Kyle captioned his post.Ashleigh, meanwhile, revealed that she had taken the positive pregnancy test on April 2."Who knew on a random Wednesday you can go to a courthouse in the city and get married? There had to be five or six other couples that were getting married at the same exact time," Kyle shared of his 2PM ceremony.Although Kyle said his wedding was "not glamorous whatsoever," Ashleigh boasted about how the whole ceremony took about 10 minutes.Kyle was previously engaged to Tania Leanos. Kyle popped the question in April 2023, but he and Tania eventually broke up, according to People.Prior to his relationship with Tania, Kyle was romantically involved with his co-star Deepti Vempati.Kyle proposed marriage to Shaina Hurley in the pods on Season 2 of , but they never made it to the altar.For Ashleigh's part, this isn't her first marriage. She was married once before exchanging vows with Kyle. LOVE IS BLIND MORE LOVE IS BLIND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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