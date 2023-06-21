HOME > Love Is Blind Jessica Batten / Instagram

'Love is Blind' alum Jessica Batten welcomes first child with husband Benjamin McGrath

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2023



Love is Blind alum Jessica Batten and her husband, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, have welcomed their first child together.



ADVERTISEMENT Jessica, 38, gave birth to a baby boy, whom she and Benjamin named Dax, on June 9, but the couple waited about a week to publicly share the news on Saturday, June 17.



Jessica and Benjamin took to Instagram with a joint post in which they uploaded a slideshow of family photos featuring their newborn son.



"Meet Dax," Jessica captioned the images.



In a few of the pictures, Benjamin's children from a previous relationship -- Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6 -- got to hold their new sibling.



Congratulatory comments poured in from friends and family.



Fellow Love is Blind Season 1 alum Giannina Gibelli -- who is The Bachelorette 14 alum



Jessica first announced her big pregnancy news in January via social media.



"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" Jessica wrote at the time, sharing beautiful photos from her maternity photo shoot.



"Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June. Ahh!!!"



Benjamin gushed in the comments at the time, "Ahhh!! Love you! You're the cutest little [pregnant woman]."



Jessica confirmed her romance with Benjamin in July 2020,



"He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine," Jessica told Refinery29 in 2021.

Jessica gushed about how her relationship with Benjamin was "really amazing" and that "the rest is history" after they met and hit it off.



The wellness influencer and Benjamin got engaged in September 2021, and they secretly got married on August 24, 2022.



Fans didn't know about the couple's wedding until they posted about it on Instagram, after the fact.



Jessica, who embraced her role as stepmom in the lives of Benjamin's kids, previously told Us how she and her husband would like to have more kids "for sure."



"I've got some eggs in the bank, so hopefully we'll be able to do that," Jessica shared with the magazine in December 2021.



Jessica found fame when she starred on the first season of Love is Blind in early 2020. She got engaged to Mark Cuevas in the pods, but then she got cold feet and called off the ceremony on her wedding day during the dramatic finale.



"After the show wrapped, I didn't date for quite a while just because it was a very traumatic experience," Jessica said in late 2021. "More than anything, I was just trying to duck and cover, and fly under the radar."



Mark is now happily married to Aubrey Rainey. The pair got engaged in November 2020 and then tied the knot in September 2022. They also have two children together: sons Ace and Axton, who were born in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



"Every time I have any type of news, it's like he's out there in the media one-upping me," Jessica joked with the magazine in December 2021. "I don't think he's doing that on purpose, it just happens to be the case, [but] it's kind of funny."





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

