Love, Death & Robots will return for a fourth season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the adult animated anthology series for Season 4.

Love, Death & Robots is created by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Each season features stand-alone episodes that contain different narrative and animation, and are produced by animation studios from around the world.

Episodes explores genres including comedy, horror, science fiction and fantasy.

Seasons 1 and 2 were released on Netflix in 2019 and 2021, respectively, while Season 3 premiered in May.

Love, Death & Robots has won 12 Emmy Awards to date and is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.