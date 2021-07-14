The cause of or circumstances surrounding Tracie's death have yet to be disclosed, but her brother Mark Wagaman conducted an YouTube interview with Sharrell's World in which he revealed an investigation is ongoing.
"The family, we don't know what's going on. When the investigation is over, we'll all know. But as of right now, we don't know what's going on. So please stop spreading rumors because y'all don't know either."
Mark said he hadn't spoken to Tracie in a while after a big argument but he was the first person in his family to learn of Tracie's passing.
Mark told Sharrell's World that sharing the tragic news with their mother was a devastating moment for him.
"I don't wish this on anybody," Mark shared of the experience. "The screams -- I don't wish it on anybody. It was the most horrible thing Iâ€™ve ever dealt with in my life."
Mark admitted his mother is "not in good shape," adding, "She has her moments when things seem to be getting okay, but... it's going to be a timely process."
Tracie initially appeared on Season 2 of Love After Lockup, which concluded in March 2019, where she was was shown being released from prison after eight years behind bars for fraudulent checks and a parole violation.
Immediately after her release, Tracie got married to Clint Brady, her co-star and now ex-husband, in a ceremony held at a saloon in Houston.
She admitted on Instagram a month earlier that she could "smoke crack" and "do meth" whenever she wanted and didn't care what other people thought of her.
"I'm not going to say I gave up on her, but there was nothing else I could offer her. And all I could do was sit back and hope to God that she would ask me for help one day," Mark explained.
After her divorce from Clint, Tracie dated Matt Baier and then moved on with the father of her second child, Luke Loera, whom she allegedly accused of domestic abuse in early 2021, according toThe U.S. Sun.
Luke was reportedly arrested earlier this year in Las Vegas and is now facing one felony and two misdemeanor charges.
Despite her wild-girl portrayal on reality TV, Mark said he wants Tracie to be remembered as a fun-loving and outspoken girl.
"I guarantee you, you give her a minute or two and you're gonna love her to death. Absolutely love her! She has that, just that personality. She can talk to anybody and just, you know, just put a smile on their face," Mark shared of his late sister.
"I don't want people to think that my sister is what you saw on the show," he added.
"Yes, there are bits and pieces of it that may be true, but... she really was a loving individual and cared for a lot of people... I'm really finding that out here in the last couple days."
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.