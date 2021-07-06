Love 101 Season 2 is coming to Netflix in September.

The streaming service announced a premiere date, Sept. 30, for the season Tuesday.

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser video. The video shows the show's stars spray painting the premiere date on a concrete wall.

Love 101 is a Turkish teen comedy-drama. The first season starred Mert YazÄ±cÄ±oÄŸlu, Kubilay Aka, Alina Boz, Selahattin PaÅŸalÄ±, Ä°pek Filiz YazÄ±cÄ±, PÄ±nar Deniz and Kaan UrgancÄ±oÄŸlu.

The series centers on a group of friends attending school in Istanbul in 1998. The group navigates their teenage years and helps a teacher (Deniz) find true love.

Love 101 originally premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The series is written by Meric Acemi and Destan Sedolli.