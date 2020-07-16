Louis Tomlinson has rescheduled his first world concert tour to 2021.

The 28-year-old singer announced new dates for the tour Thursday on Instagram after postponing shows due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Can't wait to get back on the road! See you all soon," Tomlinson captioned the post.

Tomlinson performed the first two shows of the tour in March before delaying the remaining dates due to the health crisis. The tour will now pick back up Feb. 5, 2021, in Milan, Italy.

The new dates show that Tomlinson will tour Europe and the U.K. in February and March. He will kick off the North American leg of the tour March 31 in St. Louis, Mo. Other world dates will follow in May and June.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticketholders unable to attend the new dates should contact their ticket vendor for options.

The New York, Salt Lake City and Portland dates have been canceled, while the venue for the Philadelphia concert has been changed.

Tomlinson released his debut solo album, Walls, in January. He came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which will launch a new website July 23 in honor of its 10-year anniversary as a group.

