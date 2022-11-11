Louis Tomlinson is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the album Faith in the Future on Friday.

"Faith In The Future is finally out! This album means everything to me, massive thank you to everyone involved and obviously a massive thank you to you the fans! Can't wait to tour these songs!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Faith in the Future features the singles "Bigger Than Me," "Out of My System" and "Silver Tongues."

The album also includes the songs "The Greatest," "Written All Over Your Face," "Lucky Again," "Face the Music," "Chicago," "Common People," "Angels Fly," "Saturdays," "She is Beauty We Are World Class," "All This Time" and "That's the Way Love Goes."

Tomlinson will promote Faith in the Future with a new world tour in 2023. The North American leg of the tour begins May 26, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn., and ends July 29 in New York.

Tomlinson will also tour in Europe and the U.K. in fall 2023.

"Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour! These songs were created for these moments and I can't wait to share them with you!" he wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Tomlinson came to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015. The singer released his debut solo album, Walls, in January 2020.