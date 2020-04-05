"The (expletive) things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face," the comedian said in a press announcement Saturday.
CK's sitcom Louie and other projects were canceled after he publicly apologized in 2017 for past inappropriate behavior at the height of the #MeToo movement spotlighting sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.
He has only occasionally performed live stand-up comedy shows in the past few years.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.