Lou is written by Maggie Cohn (The Staircase) and Jack Stanley, and directed by Anna Foerster (Westworld). J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen produced, with Janney and Smollett as executive producers.
The new film premieres Sept. 23 on Netflix.
Janney is known for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing and Bonnie Plunkett on Mom, while Smollett portrayed Leti Lewis on Lovecraft Country and Dinah Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary, in Birds of Prey.
