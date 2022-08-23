Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lou.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action-thriller Monday featuring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett

Lou follows the titular Lou (Janney), a woman with a dangerous past who teams up with a desperate mother (Smollett) after her daughter is kidnapped.

"As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts," an official description reads.

Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman and Matt Craven also star.

Lou is written by Maggie Cohn (The Staircase) and Jack Stanley, and directed by Anna Foerster (Westworld). J.J. Abrams , Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen produced, with Janney and Smollett as executive producers.

The new film premieres Sept. 23 on Netflix.

Janney is known for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing and Bonnie Plunkett on Mom, while Smollett portrayed Leti Lewis on Lovecraft Country and Dinah Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary, in Birds of Prey.