Lost and Yellowstone alum Josh Holloway is set to star in HBO Max's 1970s-set drama, Duster.

The actor will play a getaway driver for a Southwest crime syndicate.

The series is being co-written and executive produced by LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams.

"Beyond thrilled to have the incomparable Josh Holloway in the driver's seat for this wild ride!! Let's GOOOO! #Duster," Morgan tweeted Tuesday.

Abrams was co-creator of Lost, which ran on ABC 2004-10.

HBO Max -- the streaming service of Warner Bros. -- announced in February that it had ordered a new series called Subject to Change, based on an original story from Abrams.

His other credits include Lovecraft Country, Westworld, Alias and the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises.

Morgan has written for Parenthood and Shameless, and worked as a writer-producer on Into the Badlands and Turn: Washington's Spies.