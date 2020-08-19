A New York woman is trying to find the owner of an unusual trespasser that came in through her apartment window -- a stray parrot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Banuelos said the Quaker parrot -- a species also known as the monk parakeet -- flew into her Central Harlem apartment window Sunday.

Banuelos said the bird is tame and appears to be an escaped pet. She said online posts seeking the owner have thus far only resulted in offers from strangers to buy the parrot.

The woman said she wants to reunite the parrot with its owner and is asking anyone with information on the bird's origins to contact her.