In addition, Parker Posey returns as June Harris, aka Zoe Smith, after appearing to die in the Season 2 finale.
"The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet," an official description reads.
Netflix previously released a teaser for the season that shows Will send a "final transmission."
Lost in Space is a reboot of the 1965 series of the same name, which itself is based on the Johann David Wyss novel Swiss Family Robinson. The Netflix series is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with Zack Estrin as showrunner.
