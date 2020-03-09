Netflix renewed its sci-fi family drama Lost in Space for a third and final season on Monday.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," executive producer/show-runner Zack Estrin said in a press release.

"A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode -- if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

The show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. It follows a group of Earth people on their way to colonize a new planet.

Lost in Space 3 is expected to premiere in 2021.