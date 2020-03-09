'Lost in Space' renewed for a third and final season
UPI News Service, 03/09/2020
Netflix renewed its sci-fi family drama Lost in Space for a third and final season on Monday.
"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," executive producer/show-runner Zack Estrin said in a press release.
"A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode -- if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."
