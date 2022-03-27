The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum-Brad Pitt adventure comedy, The Lost City, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $31 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Batman with $20.5 million, followed by RRR at No. 3 with $9.5 million, Uncharted at No. 4 with $5 million and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are X at No. 6 with $2.2 million, Dog at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 8 with $2 million, Sing 2 at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Infinite Storm at No. 10 with $751,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned a total of about $79 million.