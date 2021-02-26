Lost cat reunited with California owner after 15 years
UPI News Service, 02/26/2021
A stray cat found on a California resident's porch was scanned for a microchip and reunited with her owner -- 15 years after she went missing.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said Officer Luis Leal responded to a call recently about an injured stray cat on a Palmdale resident's front porch, and Leal brought the feline to the Palmdale Animal Care Center.
The cat was treated for the unspecified injury and found to be in overall good health.
Officials scanned the feline for a microchip and found the information for an owner named Charles.
The department contacted Charles and was surprised to learn the cat, named Brandy, had been missing for 15 years.
Charles visited the Palmdale facility, where he was reunited with his long-lost pet.
The department said the reunion highlights the importance of having pets microchipped.
