A California couple's discovery of a New Hampshire class ring on a beach led to their unexpectedly reconnecting with an old friend who turned out to be the ring's owner.

Karen Brazas of Channel Islands Beach, Calif., said her husband, Joe, found the Portsmouth High School Class of 1962 ring while using his metal detector on a beach.

The couple recently encountered the ring again while going through a junk box and decided to try to track down the owner.

The initials inscribed in the ring, "B.W.S.," led to Wanda Fontaine, of Eliot, Maine, becoming involved in the search. She initially believed it may have belonged to her late mother, but after discovering it could not have been her ring, she decided to help the Brazas couple in their search.

Fontaine looked through her parents' records of their high school years and identified a classmate, Bruce Wesley Singleton, as the possible owner of the ring.

Singleton, 76, said he knew his ring was missing, but he didn't know when or where it was lost. The story became even more incredible when Karen and Joe Brazas realized they already knew Singleton -- their children used to attend school together in California, and Karen Brazas served in the PTA with Singleton's wife.

"It stretches the imagination, but there's no doubt in my mind that that's my ring," Singleton told Seacoastonline.com.

A New York man was recently reunited with his own class ring 11 years after he lost it during a walk at Hall's Pond Park in West Hempstead, Long Island.

Joe Castrogiovanni's ring turned out to have been found by Robert and Grace Kopec during a walk in the same park, and years later their daughter, Lauren, decided to track down the owner.

Castrogiovanni said his ring now fits better than it did when he lost it.