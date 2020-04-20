A popular skate park in California was filled with sand to discourage gatherings after officials said numerous violations of coronavirus lockdown procedures were reported.

The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed the Venice Beach Skate Park was filled with sand by bulldozers after officials received multiple reports of the location hosting gatherings that violated the city's Safer at Home Order.

"We've had continuous violators ... and we want them to stop," Rose Watson, a parks department spokeswoman, told KTTV. "We want them to follow the orders because the skate parks are closed until further notice. It's for the health and wellness of all L.A. residents."

The city barred residents from gathering at public parks in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson said Venice Beach is the only skate park to be covered with sand so far, but the city will consider similar moves if gatherings are reported at other locations.

"We're doing this for our safety, their safety and the safety of others," Watson said. "When this is all over, trust me, we will open them, but right now it's important for them to not use the skate parks."