Los Angeles County has released safety guidelines allowing film and television productions to resume on Friday, The Hollywood Reporter said. Productions have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAG-AFTRA, the Director's Guild, IATSE and Teamsters contributed protocols for production, following Wednesday's announcement from the Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Health that crews would have a green light as of Friday. These include regular testing and symptom monitoring, staggered meal times, and hand washing and sanitizing. Employers are expected to provide personal protective equipment.

Cast and crew are required to wear cloth face masks, but only essential cast and crew are allowed on set. If actors cannot wear face masks during the scene, they should stand eight feet apart.

Actors must wash their hands before every scene. Once the scene is wrapped, crews must disinfect any prop the actors touched.

Guidelines request actors do their own makeup, and bring their own props when possible to avoid sharing. Not only are fight scenes and love scenes discouraged, but actors should remain "as silent as possible to avoid spreading droplets through talking."

The guidelines document says scenes requiring cast to be closer than six feet should be kept as brief as possible, and crowds of extras should be avoided entirely. TV shows can use paid staff as the studio audience, but only sitting six feet apart and filling no more than 25% of the space.

Details on crew meals state that buffets are no longer allowed. Any food provided must be single-serving items.

The guidelines also advise one directional traffic, frequent hand washing breaks and providing hand sanitizer throughout the set. Should a producer, director, showrunner or anyone in management know of three cases of COVID-19 on their set, they must report it as a cluster.