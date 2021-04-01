HBO Max announced new cast members for its original series Station Eleven Thursday. Lori Petty, David Cross, Daniel Zovatto, Andy McQueen, Enrico Colantoni and Julian Obradors have joined the cast.

Station Eleven is based on Emily St. John Mandel book about the aftermath of a deadly flu. The survivors attempt to rebuild society. Many of the new characters relate to the entertainment industry, as performers and creators attempt to find purpose without a society to entertain.

Petty will play The Conductor, the leader of a traveling acting troupe who perform Shakespeare. Cross will play Gil, described as "a brilliant but temperamental theater director."

McQueen plays Sayid, an actor in the Traveling Symphony. Colantoni plays an agent who represented an A-list actress before the pandemic. Obradors plays the son of two movie stars at the mercy of the adults remaining in the world.

Zovatto plays a cult leader known as The Prophet. Previously announced cast members of Station Eleven include Mackenzie Davis, Caitlin FitzGerald, Gael Garcia Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, Himesh Patel, Nabhaan Rizwan and Philippine Velge.

HBO Max describes the adaptation as a 10 episode limited series.