Loretta Lynn will release a new album in March.

The 88-year-old country music star announced the album, titled Still Woman Enough, on Monday.

Still Woman Enough features new songs with Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Margo Price and Tanya Tucker. McEntire and Underwood join Lynn on "Still Woman Enough," while Price appears on "One's on the Way" and Tucker on "You Ain't Woman Enough."

The album also features new recordings of several of Lynn's classic songs and covers of country standards such as "I Saw the Light" and "Keep on the Sunny Side."

"Out March 19, the album is a celebration of women and 4 amazing women joined me on these new songs, @reba, @carrieunderwood, @missmargoprice, @thetanyatucker," Lynn said on Instagram. "Can't wait for ya'll to hear it! 2021 is looking better already!"

Lynn shared a trailer for the album that features the album's cover. The cover shows Lynn wearing a white dress and sitting on a throne.

Still Woman Enough will mark Lynn's first album since Wouldn't It Be Great, released in 2018.