The TLC special that aired on Monday night starred Loren from Hollywood Beach, FL, and Alexei from Nazareth Illit, Israel, who appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance followed by the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Loren and Alexei were weeks away from the birth of their first baby when they filmed this What Now? special. Loren, 31, was 36 weeks pregnant and her baby was due the following week.
Loren and Alexei prepared their Miami, FL, home for their child's arrival while in quarantine, and they had been in quarantine for three weeks together by this point.
Loren said she wasn't allowed to leave the house except for doctor visits, and Alexei joked they were going to have "a corona baby," which Loren promised wasn't going to be their baby's name.
Loren admitted coronavirus had stopped her from doing a lot, including going on walks outdoors or enjoying a spa day before going into labor. Loren noted the virus and quarantine regulations had taken an "emotional and mental toll" on her.
Alexei said it was "weird and strange" to have a pregnant wife during their abnormal, uncertain times.
Loren and Alexei met on her birthright trip to Israel. She was the staff leader and Alexei was the medic, and she found him super handsome.
Alexei told the camera he never anticipated he and Loren would get married after meeting on a birthright trip to Israel, but Loren said she was sure she had met the man she was going to marry at that time.
"I can't explain it... I went to Israel five times in one year to see him before we got engaged," Loren shared. "He waited 12 hours [to propose marriage] before I got on a plane to go back to New York. Like, you had time!"
Once Alexei got approved for the K-1 visa and traveled to America, the couple had to overcome some challenges, such as Loren having strippers at her bachelorette party, but they still got married during his 90-day visit in September 2015.
Loren and Alexei also subsequently had a second ceremony in Israel in July 2016 so both of their families could celebrate and witness their union.
But then Loren learned she could pass down the Tourette gene to a child. Alexei initially feared their daughter or son having a bad case of Tourette syndrome, but Alexei said he came to realize there are "more worse things in the world" and they'd just deal with it.
It didn't take long for Loren to get baby fever, but Alexei really wanted to wait until he received his American citizenship first.
Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 in late October 2019, just one month after they celebrated four years of marriage. Two months later, the couple shared Loren was pregnant with a baby boy.
"Timing really is everything, and the fact he already became a citizen right before the whole coronavirus thing really broke out, we are just really, really lucky. I can't even imagine being stuck in that process right now," Loren told the camera on the special.
Loren laughed about how hormones were "real" and Alexei teased her for being a pain in the ass and "super moody."
"I just have to do whatever she wants. It's not easy," Alexei said of his wife's pregnancy.
Alexei was upset his parents couldn't travel to America for the baby's birth, and Loren was also upset to have missed out on a big baby shower. Loren's mother also couldn't stay with them to help with the baby the first few days.
Loren revealed she has "an incompetent cervix" and needed to have surgery in order to prevent the baby from coming out prematurely, so she had a scheduled c-section in place at the hospital -- and she didn't have another option for the delivery, like a home birth.
Alexei wondered why he wasn't more emotional, which made him feel guilty, but he figured all the emotions would rush out of him the second he got to hold his baby boy.
In the week of the baby's due date, Loren said she was experiencing some pains and cramps.
Loren admitted she wasn't prepared for an early arrival and was "freaking out" about the idea of becoming parents and giving birth in a hospital when coronavirus is spreading.
"Alex is so cool, calm and collected, but I am not at all," Loren cried to the camera. "I don't know what to expect... Doctors are telling me to be extra cautious."
Loren anticipated Alexei would be able to join her in the operating room, but there was a chance the rules could change on the day of their baby's birth, and Loren was feeling extra stress.
Loren and Alexei were then shown going to the doctor's office for an ultrasound on April 14, and Loren was experiencing a headache as well as blurry vision. Her blood pressure was also high, so Loren was sent to the hospital to make sure she didn't have preeclampsia.
If Loren was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure, she'd have to undergo the c-section that very day.
"This is a condition where the treatment is delivering the baby," Dr. Santos told the couple, given preeclampsia can affect the pregnant woman's liver and kidney.
Loren said her heart fell in her chest when she heard the news and she was very scared and overwhelmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Loren and Alexei then traveled to the hospital in South Beach, but Loren said the maternity ward was nowhere near the sick patients. She was happy to be in her own "little bubble."
"Loren is crying nonstop," Alexei joked, before expressing excitement.
It turned out Loren did in fact need the c-section at 1PM, and Loren gushed, "We're having a baby!"
Loren was immediately taken to the OR, but Alexei was unfortunately not allowed in until right before the baby was born.
"I want to be in there with her, but they told me to wait," Alexei said.
"This is stressful. I was going crazy out there; it was taking forever! This pregnancy wasn't feeling real to me, and now it's starting to feel real. My breathing is hyperventilating."
After 15 to 20 minutes passed, Alexei was welcomed into the operating room.
Loren and Alexei's son was born on April 14 at 4:26PM at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces. The baby measured 19 inches long and was two days away from being full term.
Loren was in tears as she held her baby for the first time and her lips were quivering. She asked her husband if he got a picture, and Alexei assured her that he did.
Alexei told the camera the surgery went well and Loren was doing and recovering well. However, since the baby was born two days before 37 weeks, doctors placed him in the NICU for premature babies for 24 hours.
"He's perfect," Alexei gushed, adding that he couldn't describe the experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm very tired. It's surreal in the most amazing way possible," Loren said.
The following day, Loren said she felt "very out of it," "swollen" and "uncomfortable." She was on medication for preeclampsia, and since her blood pressure wasn't coming down, she was placed on a magnesium drip and was required to stay in bed for 24 hours.
Loren couldn't see her son until her blood pressure stabilized, and she said it was "really, really hard" to be away from him. Loren cried about not being able to hold or see her child.
But after 24 hours, Loren's blood pressure stabilized and so she was given permission to visit her baby in the NICU.
"We had to put on masks so he couldn't even see our faces, but just holding him for the first time, it's something I'll never forget," Loren cried. "I feel the emotions everyone said I was going to feel -- the motherly emotion. Like, I am there now."