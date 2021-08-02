Lorde will take the stage for a live performance on Good Morning America this month.

GMA announced Monday that Lorde , 24, will perform Aug. 20 in Central Park in New York.

The concert will be the first in-person show of GMA's Summer Concert Series. Tickets are required to attend the free concert, where strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

Concert-goers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the day of attendance. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received the second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or 14 days after they have received a single-dose vaccine, according to CDC guidelines.

Lorde will perform on GMA the same day as the release of her third studio album, Solar Power. The album features the singles "Solar Power" and "Stoned at the Nail Salon."

Lorde announced Solar Power in June.

"The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," Lorde said.

"In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through," she added.

Lorde later discussed the album and its revealing cover art on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . The cover shows a below-down shot of Lorde jumping over a friend while wearing a bikini on the beach.

"It's a little hardcore but it was so joyful to me. It felt like innocent and playful and a little bit like feral and sexy," Lorde said. "You've got to do it while you've got it, you know."

Solar Power will be Lorde's first album since Melodrama, released in June 2017.