Lorde to perform live Aug. 20 on 'Good Morning America'
UPI News Service, 08/02/2021
Lorde will take the stage for a live performance on Good Morning America this month.
ADVERTISEMENT
GMA announced Monday that Lorde, 24, will perform Aug. 20 in Central Park in New York.
The concert will be the first in-person show of GMA's Summer Concert Series. Tickets are required to attend the free concert, where strict COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.
Concert-goers are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the day of attendance. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have received the second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or 14 days after they have received a single-dose vaccine, according to CDC guidelines.
Lorde will perform on GMA the same day as the release of her third studio album, Solar Power. The album features the singles "Solar Power" and "Stoned at the Nail Salon."
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.