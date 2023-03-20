Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Season 2 is ramping up with three new cast members. The streamer announced today that veteran actors Ciaran Hinds, along with Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie will join the cast.

Hinds is a 2022 BAFTA and Oscar nominee for the film Belfast and is known for his work in There Will Be Blood and on Game of Thrones.

Kinnear, who is currently starring in the HBO series Our Flag Means Death had a recurring role in the last three Bond movies.

Moodie has appeared in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and Sam Mendes' Empire of Light, as well as the BAFTA-winning BBC comedy Motherland.

Lord of the Rings is the prequel series taking place thousands of years before the time period of the books turned movies by J.R.R. Tolkien. Season 2 is currently in production in Britain.