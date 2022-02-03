"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.
Amazon unveiled the show's official title in a video teaser in January.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers on "The Rings of Power."
The series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh.
"The Rings of Power" will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy was previously adapted as a film series directed by Peter Jackson.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.