'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' names new character Theo
UPI News Service, 04/19/2022
Amazon Studios announced the name a new original character for the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday. The character was announced on a Global All Hands Meeting.
Tyroe Muhafidin will play Theo. Amazon released a photo of Theo holding a dagger in a cabin.
Amazon also released a photo of Nazanin Boniadi's character, Bronwyn. A photo shows Bronwyn in a red robe looking over the New Zealand rocks, aka Middle-Earth.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies, in the Second Age of Middle-Earth. The series filmed in 2021, in New Zealand where Jackson made the films.
The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Amazon has already ordered a second season.
