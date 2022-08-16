Amazon has shared a release schedule for the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video said in a press release Tuesday that the Lord of the Rings prequel series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Week one schedule

6 p.m. PDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

9 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

2 a.m. UK, Friday, Sept. 2

3 a.m. CEST, Friday, Sept. 2

5:30 a.m. IST, Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. JST, Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. AU, Friday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. NZ, Friday, Sept. 2

Subsequent episodes will be released Fridays at 12 a.m. EDT, with the Season 1 finale to air Oct. 14.

Week two schedule to season finale

8 p.m. PDT, Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT, Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil, Fridays

5 a.m. UK, Fridays

6 a.m. CEST, Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST, Fridays

1 p.m. JST, Fridays

2 p.m. AU, Fridays

4 p.m. NZ, Fridays

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit and his Lord of the Rings book series. The prequel series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, while Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Markella Kavenagh star.

Amazon released a trailer for the show in July that shows Galadriel (Clark) see visions of war.