Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video shared a final trailer for the fantasy series Tuesday featuring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker and other cast members.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings book series.

The trailer shows how Tolkien's legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series," an official description reads.

Clark plays Galadriel, with Aramayo as Elrond, Walker as High King Gil-galad, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, Maxim Baldry as Isildur and Lloyd Owen as Elendil.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The Rings of Power will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT. The episodes will also have a sneak preview in Cinemark theaters Aug. 31.