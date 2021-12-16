The Lord of the Rings cast reunited for a special sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In the sketch, titled "#1 Trilly," Colbert declares the Lord of the Rings movies the greatest film trilogy ever released. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick makes a cameo.

The Lord of the Rings films -- The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) -- are based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. The fantasy film series is directed by Peter Jackson.

Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and the late Christoper Lee also starred in the trilogy.

Colbert is a big Lord of the Rings fan who had a cameo as "Laketown spy" in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, based on Tolkien's novel The Hobbit. He spoofed the character Aragorn (Mortensen) on The Late Show in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video is developing a new series based in the Lord of the Rings universe. The show is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and will premiere Sept. 2, 2022.