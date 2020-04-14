Police in Massachusetts said a goat found wandering outside a liquor store was safely reunited with its owner.

The Worcester Police Department said Animal Control Officer Pat Cherry responded Sunday to a report of a loose goat wandering outside McGovern's Package Store.

Cherry found the goat curled up behind a UPS drop-off box, apparently confused and exhausted.

The goat was captured using a catch pole and taken into custody before later being reunited with its owner.

Police said the incident was highly unusual, as there are not typically loose goats wandering the streets in Worcester.